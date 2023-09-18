Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Buchanan County.
The crash occurred Sept. 11 at 6:55 p.m. on Route 652, approximately one mile east of Route 643, according to a written statement.
A 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Route 652 when it ran off the right side of the road just before a bridge. The motorcycle continued down an embankment, struck another embankment and came to rest in a creek below the bridge.
The operator, Gary D. Mullins, 71, of Grundy, Va., was thrown from the motorcycle. He died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.
The crash remains under investigation.