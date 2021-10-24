Police investigate Bristol landfill break-in

BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol’s landfill off Valley Drive was broken into early Sunday morning, according to City Manager Randy Eads.

“This is a criminal matter,’ Eads said. “We intend to prosecute the perpetrator to the fullest extent of the law.”

Bristol Virginia Police Det. Tyrone Foster is in charge of the investigation.

“An unknown person entered into the landfill and stole two vehicles and crashed the gate to get them out,” Foster said. “This was sometime between midnight and 4:30 a.m.”

The investigation is ongoing.