 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigate Bristol landfill break-in
0 comments

Police investigate Bristol landfill break-in

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol’s landfill off Valley Drive was broken into early Sunday morning, according to City Manager Randy Eads.

“This is a criminal matter,’ Eads said. “We intend to prosecute the perpetrator to the fullest extent of the law.”

Bristol Virginia Police Det. Tyrone Foster is in charge of the investigation.

“An unknown person entered into the landfill and stole two vehicles and crashed the gate to get them out,” Foster said. “This was sometime between midnight and 4:30 a.m.”

The investigation is ongoing.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Prop guns spark debate after fatal on-set shooting

Watch Now: Related Video

Prop guns spark debate after fatal on-set shooting

Watch Now: Related Video

Prop guns spark debate after fatal on-set shooting

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Region's vaccination rate near lowest in nation
Local News

Region's vaccination rate near lowest in nation

With just 44% of this region’s residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19, if Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia were a state, it would rank 48th nationally in vaccination rates, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts