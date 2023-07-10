Police in Washington County, Virginia, pursued a man suspected of larceny along southbound I-81 on Sunday afternoon.

The chase ended at I-81 Exit 5 in Bristol, Virginia, with the death of the man, apparently of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Virginia State Police assisted the sheriff’s office, said Maj. Scott Snapp of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers began to pursue the man, traveling alone, in a dark-colored Chevrolet Colorado pickup trick around 5:25 p.m. along Hillman Highway in the Abingdon area, Snapp said.

The officers recognized that vehicle “was part of the larceny,” Snapp said.

The man was wanted for stealing a gun from Jon’s Guns in Bristol, Virginia, said Capt. Maynard Ratcliff of the Bristol Virginia Police Department.

“He stole the gun on Saturday, and everybody was kind of looking for him,” Ratcliff said. “We had a be-on-the-lookout for him.”

Sunday’s chase ran down I-81 from Abingdon to Bristol, Snapp said.

“It wasn’t a high speed pursuit-type situation,” Snapp said.

Where the chase ensued at the Exit 5 ramp, that ramp — “not all of the interstate” — was shut down, said Snapp.

“It’s a sad situation, any time something like that happens,” Snapp said. “It’s tragic.”