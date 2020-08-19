Police: Body found in Bristol creek identified

BRISTOL, Tenn. - The body found in Beaver Creek on Friday afternoon has been identified as Orville Brown, a news release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department states.
Cause of death is still unknown, but the news release states that the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center in Johnson City was able to identify Brown's body using medical records. According to the news release it may take several days to several weeks to determine cause of death.
Brown was reported missing on Aug. 08, less than a week before his body was found. At 2 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 1800 block of 6th Street Extension because a body was reported in the creek. The officers located Brown's partially decomposed body ensnared on a tree that had fallen across the creek, a previous news release from BTPD states.
Anyone who had contact with Brown, may have had contact with him or saw him on Aug. 8 or the day before are urged to contact Lt. Dannielle Eller with the BTPD at ldeller @bristoltn.org or (423) 989-5600.
