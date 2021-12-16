 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: 23 pounds of meth found in Bristol
0 comments

Police: 23 pounds of meth found in Bristol

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BHC logo square

BRISTOL, Va. — A Chattanooga, Tennessee man has been arrested after police in Bristol said they found 23 pounds of methamphetamine.

Carliss Rashaan Eady, 42, faces federal charges of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of meth, according to the Bristol Virginia Police Department. Eady was known to routinely travel between Tennessee and Virginia to traffic meth, police said. The drugs were distributed and sold across the region, according to police.

Police obtained a search warrant on Monday for the Budget Inn Express on Euclid Avenue in Bristol, where officers said they found more than one pound of meth and about $3,000 in cash. Officers also learned where other drugs were located. Police said they went to a second location and found 22 pounds of meth with an estimated street value of $500,000.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lawyer: Ghislaine Maxwell defense has two focuses

Watch Now: Related Video

Lawyer: Ghislaine Maxwell defense has two focuses

Watch Now: Related Video

Lawyer: Ghislaine Maxwell defense has two focuses

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gas well connection at landfill complete
Local News

Gas well connection at landfill complete

All of the gas well connection work at the city landfill is complete, and con-tractors are expected to begin increasing gas pressure at the wellheads over the coming days, City Manager Randy Eads told the City Council on Tuesday.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts