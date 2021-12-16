Police: 23 pounds of meth found in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. — A Chattanooga, Tennessee man has been arrested after police in Bristol said they found 23 pounds of methamphetamine.

Carliss Rashaan Eady, 42, faces federal charges of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of meth, according to the Bristol Virginia Police Department. Eady was known to routinely travel between Tennessee and Virginia to traffic meth, police said. The drugs were distributed and sold across the region, according to police.

Police obtained a search warrant on Monday for the Budget Inn Express on Euclid Avenue in Bristol, where officers said they found more than one pound of meth and about $3,000 in cash. Officers also learned where other drugs were located. Police said they went to a second location and found 22 pounds of meth with an estimated street value of $500,000.