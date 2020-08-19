You have permission to edit this article.
Point Broadband reports outages in the Bristol and Abingdon areas
Point Broadband reports outages in the Bristol and Abingdon areas

BRISTOL, Va. - Point Broadband is reporting that widespread outages are affecting much of their service area after a main fiber route was cut, a Wednesday afternoon post on the company's Facebook page states.

The post states, that fiber route was cut accidentally by an outside contractor resulting in the outages in the Bristol, Virginia and Abingdon area. Point Broadband has crews en route to do a repair of the line, but in the post they acknowledge that it may take some time.

This is an ongoing story, keep checking in with the Bristol Herald Courier for new information in this ongoing story.

