Point Broadband clarifies cable confusion for area customers
BHC 12042020 Point Broadband

Point Broadband is encouraging its cable television customers to switch to a streaming service which could be less expensive.

 Photo Illustration - David Crigger Bristol / Herald Courier

BRISTOL, Va. — A Point Broadband campaign urging consumers to “leave cable behind” has caused some confusion among Bristol area customers.

Point, the Georgia firm that owns and operates the former BVU OptiNet telecommunications network, announced this fall it would no longer offer “old-fashioned cable TV” to new customers and plans to discontinue one type of cable service to a few hundred current customers.

“When that news hit the market it got a little bit miscommunicated, probably in some respects by our competition. We’ve heard door-to-door salespeople are saying we’re disconnecting cable and they’ll have to switch or lose cable, which is not the truth at all,” Taylor Nipper, Point Broadband’s vice president of marketing, told the Bristol Herald Courier this week. “We are not doing away with cable TV. … If you’re a current customer, outside of a few hundred, you’re not affected.”

About 800 local customers that use an outdated technology platform no longer supported by the vendor were notified they will have to switch to streaming via the Internet or the more expensive Quantum View cable service. About half have converted so far and most chose streaming, Nipper said.

“It’s really only the Bristol, Abingdon, the older BVU footprint that it’s a change and we only had a small number of customers taking traditional cable,” Nipper said. “A large part of our service area in Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee, we didn’t offer it [cable TV] from the very start.”

The firm’s Quantum View cable option remains available, but is an “expensive product” and its price will continue rising.

“Programming costs have gotten so ridiculous we have to keep raising our rates and that’s true of every cable provider,” Nipper said in response to a question. “It’s a big piece of it and that is why streaming is less because, instead of paying for 250 channels when you watch 10, you can narrow the channel selection and only pay for what you’re interested in.”

Point is heavily promoting the streaming option.

“When we tell them about streaming and how much money they can save they’re kind of surprised we’re telling them that,” Nipper said. “We’d rather have you as a happy internet customer and save money on your TV bill and switch to streaming.”

About 99% of new connections are opting for streaming, he said.

“All our technicians are trained in how to set up streaming services for the customer and they carry Roku streaming devices on their trucks so, if someone doesn’t have a smart TV and they want to switch to streaming, we can set them up. We’re making it as easy as possible,” Nipper said. “Everybody has a different tolerance for change. It’s just a different way of getting your TV and we feel it’s a lot better experience.”

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC 

