Point Broadband clarifies cable confusion for area customers

The firm’s Quantum View cable option remains available, but is an “expensive product” and its price will continue rising.

“Programming costs have gotten so ridiculous we have to keep raising our rates and that’s true of every cable provider,” Nipper said in response to a question. “It’s a big piece of it and that is why streaming is less because, instead of paying for 250 channels when you watch 10, you can narrow the channel selection and only pay for what you’re interested in.”

Point is heavily promoting the streaming option.

“When we tell them about streaming and how much money they can save they’re kind of surprised we’re telling them that,” Nipper said. “We’d rather have you as a happy internet customer and save money on your TV bill and switch to streaming.”

About 99% of new connections are opting for streaming, he said.

“All our technicians are trained in how to set up streaming services for the customer and they carry Roku streaming devices on their trucks so, if someone doesn’t have a smart TV and they want to switch to streaming, we can set them up. We’re making it as easy as possible,” Nipper said. “Everybody has a different tolerance for change. It’s just a different way of getting your TV and we feel it’s a lot better experience.”

