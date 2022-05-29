Plumb Alley Day: Popular street fair returns to Abingdon after two-year hiatus

ABINGDON, Va. — Richard and Anita Walkey loved getting back to Plumb Alley Day on Saturday for the first time since 2019.

This couple journeyed from their primary residence in Arden, North Carolina, to spend the weekend at their getaway home in Damascus, Virginia — about 10 miles from Abingdon, where Plumb Alley Day has been held for decades.

“I just like the crows and looking at all the things that are out here,” Anita Walkey said. “I just love everything about it. It’s hometown-ey.”

Plumb Alley Day returned to Abingdon Saturday after a two-year hiatus. The street fair featured music performances, inflatables for kids and bagpipe music by the Appalachian Highlanders.

Hundreds strolled through the narrow Plumb Alley between Valley Street and Main Street — seeking bargains, treasures and fun from dozens of vendors.

“It’s just nice to see the people participating in the community and just to see people having a fun time, enjoying themselves,” Abingdon resident Emmitt Yeary, 80, said. “It brings the community together. And it’s a nice event for everyone.”

Sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Abingdon, Plumb Alley Day was also a chance to show off homemade works of art.

Just ask 14-year-old Emma Mittag, who set up her painted shoes with the help of her 17-year-old brother, Sam Mittag. This pair of Abingdon High School students waited for customers on Saturday morning with a booth facing Plumb Alley.

“I paint shoes,” Emma Mittag said. “They’re just regular tennis shoes. They’re originally canvas, and they’re usually one color. But then I paint on top of them.”