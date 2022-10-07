Plenty of places to see the hues of fall colors throughout the region

Peak fall colors are near in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.

According to Dr. Wayne Clatterbuck, professor at the University of Tennessee’s Department of Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries, the height of fall leaf colors varies by elevation, but higher elevations in East Tennessee may see peak colors as soon as next week.

“In East Tennessee primarily it’ll probably be about the third week (of October) going into the fourth week down in the foothills,” Clatterbuck said.

In Southwest Virginia, Clatterbuck sees a similar forecast with leaves on top of Mount Rogers likely experiencing their most captivating colors this weekend and into next week, with more vibrant shades coming to lower elevations later this month.

“As you come down into the valley, down to Abingdon or somewhere like that in Virginia, then the leaf color is going to be probably (peaking) the third weekend (or) the fourth week of October,” Clatterbuck said.

Bill Miller, forester with the Virginia Department of Forestry’s Abingdon office, sees trees in the region reaching their most captivating hues around mid-month. Wise County is one place he recommends seeing the leaves before they fall.

“If I were going to recommend a driving tour, I’d recommend folks leave Abingdon and follow [U.S. Route] 58 through Scott County,” Miller said, who recommends a detour at Natural Tunnel State Park and a stop at Flag Rock in Norton. “Catch [U.S. Route] 23 around Weber City and follow it all the way back around to Norton.”

Wherever you may be in the area, there’s no shortage of places to view the phenomenon.

“I like driving rural roads and looking at colors that way, instead of going to some place that’s got a lot of people there,” Clatterbuck said. “You’ll see some brilliant colors just driving on the backroads.”

Alicia Phelps, executive director of the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association, said October can be one of the biggest months of the year when it comes to visitations and overnight stays in the region. Phelps’ long list of places to view the leaves in Northeast Tennessee includes Roan Mountain, Doe Mountain in Johnson County, Bays Mountain Park in Kingsport, Buffalo Mountain Park in Johnson City and South Holston Lake in Bristol.

Olivia Bailey, director of marketing for Friends of Southwest Virginia, said their region also offers a variety of places to visually soak in the fall colors.

“We are lucky in Southwest Virginia that we have several different elevations, and so we get those peak time periods that hit at different points during the month,” Bailey said.

Places in Southwest Virginia like Breaks Interstate Park, High Knob and Birch Knob are all used to having leaf lookers, according to Bailey, who also recommends venturing out into some of the smaller communities in the area to see the colors — places like Buchanan and Dickenson counties, Norton and Damascus.