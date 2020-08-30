Planning still underway for Bristol day center, but no visible progress yet

BRISTOL, Va. — Nearly two years after the Bristol Community Day Center was announced, there has been no visible progress on the project — no site has been selected, no construction is underway and no opening date set.

The center, envisioned as a resource hub for the Twin City’s homeless, was announced in December 2018. It would provide needed services to the city’s homeless population, those at risk of becoming homeless and anyone else in need.

Lisa Cofer, executive director of United Way of Bristol and spokeswoman for the day center, said subcommittees were formed in August 2019 to handle organizing and planning the center, and some changes have occurred.

One such change is that the center has become a program under Family Promise of Bristol, which will allow it to provide additional resources for the day center and tap into the existing resources the organization has for helping homeless and low-income families.

The day center was proposed by a community coalition of city government officials, business, religious leaders and service providers. There are shelters where the homeless can go at night in Bristol, but nowhere for them to stay during the day. As a result, many turn to the Bristol Public Library, which is not equipped to serve the city’s homeless population.

Those involved are still searching for the right location.

“Nothing is nailed down, we are not sure how quickly this will happen,” Cofer said.

Briefly, she said they hoped to open the day center at the Bristol Redevelopment & Housing Authority’s EnVision Center on West Mary Street in Bristol, Virginia. That didn’t work out, but the EnVision Center will provide social work services at the day center once it opens, Cofer said.