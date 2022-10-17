Planning board recommends rezoning of neighborhood near casino

BRISTOL, Va. – The City Council is expected to take action next week on plans to rezone about 45 acres adjacent to the Bristol Casino property.

On Monday the city’s Planning Commission unanimously agreed to recommend passage of a city-initiated effort to rezone the site from R-2, single and two-family residential to B-3 general business.

It includes Veda Drive and Everett Street which are north of the former Bristol Mall site and have 29 single-family homes and 19 duplex units. It also includes an area along Andover Drive, which is west of the casino and largely vacant.

Hard Rock presently owns about 35 acres of the 45 acres included in the proposal and much of that is vacant land off Andover Drive, according to city Director of Community Development and Planning Jay Detrick.

“People who live there can continue to live there if they want, with no changes,” Detrick told the Planning Commission. “This would give them options if they wish to sell their property in the future.”

The general business zoning would automatically allow more than 50 permitted uses including automotive sales and repair, construction, manufacturing, call center, bank, funeral home, hotel, nursing home, office complex, restaurants, liquor store, tattoo shop and would include outdoor entertainment facility with a special use permit.

City officials met with residents in August to discuss the plan, Detrick said.

“I heard all positives [from the residents] or I heard nothing – and that was from owners who were out of town,” he told the commission Monday.

The City Council previously approved construction of a boutique hotel on one Veda Drive lot and another commercial development nearby where Felty Insurance had operated.

The city is expected to update its comprehensive plan in 2023 and the Gate City Highway corridor is expected to be a focus since the casino hadn’t even been proposed when the plan was last updated, Detrick said.

In other matters, the commission voted to recommend the council approve a plan to build 30 to 35 residential apartments on 2.3 acres on Randolph Street. The land is zoned B-3 general business so it would require a special use permit for residential use.