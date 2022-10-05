Pinkout makes point that 'Cancer is beatable'

BRISTOL, Tenn. – At halftime of the King University men’s soccer match with Converse University on Wednesday, students held a Pinkout Cancer Awareness ceremony with the American Cancer Society to recognize the members of their community who have battled and survived cancer.

Cancer survivor Lori Byington, director of the King University Speaking Center and an assistant professor of English, emphasized that cancer affects everyone.

“It’s great to get people aware of cancer of all types. It’s really important for people to know that it can be your mom, could be your brother, could be your best friend. It could be somebody down the street,” Byington said. “Cancer is a big deal, and fighting cancer and beating cancer is also a very big deal.”

Byington, who has been cancer-free for 10 years, stressed that it is important for anyone who is dealing with any symptoms to go to the doctor and get checked.

“Cancer is beatable. If you get tested, it’s very important. Go see doctors. Don’t wait. If something hurts, don’t wait to go get it checked out and stay on it. Don’t just let it go by the wayside because so many types are definitely beatable,” Byington said.

King University’s men’s soccer head coach Mark Bell, also a cancer survivor, said for him and many other survivors, community has been an important factor in their fight.

“The greatest part about having to go through a difficult experience like cancer is the community. I think it’s one of the most inspirational aspects of whether it’s the doctors, the nurses, the Cancer Society; and it’s just an absolutely amazing group of people,” Bell said. “I wish I didn’t have cancer, but I tell you, I’ve met the most incredible people, both cancer survivors and just in the community itself, as a result of that. And I wouldn’t change that for the world.”

For Alexis Wynn and Che Nunez, who organized the Pink Out, the event was a moment to recognize the people in their community that have faced cancer and to learn from their experiences.

“Us students, most of us don’t have any forms of cancer, but it’s important to acknowledge the people that are here and have been through it and kind of learn from their experiences and then know when to get tested,” Wynn said. “Being able to recognize those amazing people for their strength and stuff it’s just really cool.”

The American Cancer Society was collecting $5 donations and handing out purple wristbands that said, “Cancer won’t win” during the match.

The money raised during the match will go to American Cancer Society programs and services.