Piney Flats teen Carson Peters talks about competing on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. — Hair combed to the left, Gerald Anderson-made guitar in hand, he sang but one verse of Don Williams’ “Tulsa Time” before pop superstar John Legend turned around.

Carson Peters, 17, was a smashing four-chair turn on NBC’s “The Voice” competition. He was officially eliminated from the show in early November, although the show was taped over the summer in Los Angeles.

This season of “The Voice” concludes tonight with its finale and the crowning of the winner.

The teenager from Piney Flats has been a star in the making since the age of 3. Home folks know that. Now America knows.

“John Legend was the first (coach/judge) I saw,” said Peters last week at his home in Piney Flats. “We didn’t see them at all before then.”

Per the format, four music-based celebrities serve as coaches and, ultimately, judges for and of the contestants.

On the initial program, Peters stepped on stage. Attendees and the TV audience could see and hear him; the coaches could only hear him — initially. Current coaches are pop stars John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande and country star Blake Shelton.