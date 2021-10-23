Physician urges social distancing, mitigations for trick-or-treating

As parents prepare for trick-or-treat activities next weekend, the chief medical officer at Niswonger Children’s Hospital offered some advice on keeping children safe and healthy.
With Halloween falling on a Sunday many localities are designating trick or treating to occur next Saturday evening, while others say Sunday while others, including Bristol, Tennessee and Kingsport don’t designate a specific day.
Dr. Patricia Chambers, the CMO and former director of emergency medicine at the children’s hospital, urged parents to take some extra precautions because COVID-19 is still prominent in this region and because thousands of area youth have been sickened by the delta variant during late summer and fall.
This week the Tennessee Department of Health reported more than 450 school-age children were diagnosed with COVID-19 during the past 14 days across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties, including 124 in Greene County and 98 in Sullivan County.
“Halloween is a fun time, and it can be a great memory-making time for children and their families,” Chambers said. “In this era of COVID-19 we have a couple of extra safety messages in addition to the standard message.
“Last year there was no trick-or-treating, so we imagine kids are going to come out in droves this year,” she said. “We would encourage parents and people passing out candy to use good universal precautions such as contactless candy delivery, always using pre-wrapped candy and limiting hand to hand contact as much as possible.”
Chambers suggested leaving a bowl of candy on the porch with a sign urging children to just take a single piece or making a candy chute where the adult at the top of steps drops the candy in the chute and the child catches it.
“Whatever you do, limit the contact between people especially in enclosed spaces,” she said. “If you are going to be participating in an indoor activity, it is recommended you limit the number of people and remain socially distanced as we are not done with COVID-19 yet.
“We want everyone to have a safe and happy and fun Halloween. It can be so much fun so using mitigation methods such as limiting enclosed contact with others, wearing a mask if you’re going to be close to others and, of course, good hand hygiene is very important,” Chambers said.
While it may not be a Halloween mask, facial coverings remain a proven way to limit exposure.
“Anytime people are going to be within six feet of each other, wearing a mask is the most appropriate step to protect yourself and your child, especially in the unvaccinated population. People are going to go trick-or-treating, so we know we’ve got to do it safely,” she said.
She also urged parents to wait until getting home before sorting the candy and having each child wash their hands.
Chambers previously worked as a pediatric emergency medical physician and has treated numerous trick-or-treaters who tripped and fell because of a cape, got poked in the eye or walked into a light post because their costume limited their vision.
Costumes should not limit a child’s visibility, should allow them to see any dangers and allow others to see them, she said, so adding reflective tape to costumes is a good idea. Masks shouldn’t limit vision so children aren’t likely to trip and fall or walk into traffic.
“Always make sure you know where your child is. Kids love to run on ahead during trick or treating. They like to go with their friends, but it’s especially important in that younger age group that parents have a very close eye on where their kids are going and who they’re with,” she said.
Costumes also should not provide a tripping hazard.
“Everybody loves a good cape and everybody loves some fun dinosaur shoes, but making sure your child can walk safely is really important.”
