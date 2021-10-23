Physician urges social distancing, mitigations for trick-or-treating

Chambers suggested leaving a bowl of candy on the porch with a sign urging children to just take a single piece or making a candy chute where the adult at the top of steps drops the candy in the chute and the child catches it.

“Whatever you do, limit the contact between people especially in enclosed spaces,” she said. “If you are going to be participating in an indoor activity, it is recommended you limit the number of people and remain socially distanced as we are not done with COVID-19 yet.

“We want everyone to have a safe and happy and fun Halloween. It can be so much fun so using mitigation methods such as limiting enclosed contact with others, wearing a mask if you’re going to be close to others and, of course, good hand hygiene is very important,” Chambers said.

While it may not be a Halloween mask, facial coverings remain a proven way to limit exposure.

“Anytime people are going to be within six feet of each other, wearing a mask is the most appropriate step to protect yourself and your child, especially in the unvaccinated population. People are going to go trick-or-treating, so we know we’ve got to do it safely,” she said.

She also urged parents to wait until getting home before sorting the candy and having each child wash their hands.