PHOTOS | Adaptive Aquatics swim meet Tuesday lets students with physical, cognitive disabilities compete in aquatic events

With students and fans cheering, Sarah Clever assists Hailey Nitcznski during the 11th annual Adaptive Aquatics swim meet on Tuesday at Tennessee High School. Participation is open to students who have physical and/or cognitive disabilities from the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia area. Approximately 140 athletes competed in events including 25-meter freestyle, 25-meter backstroke and a biggest splash competition. The event was not held last year due to COVID.
