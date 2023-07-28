BRISTOL, Va. — A familiar face is returning to work for the city of Bristol Virginia as Cameron Phillips was chosen Thursday to become its new chief financial officer.

Phillips, 26, replaces Janet Jennings, who recently left the city after less than one year on the job. Jennings previously served as finance director and comptroller for the city of Johnson City.

The Bristol Virginia City Council met in closed session for about 30 minutes on Thursday before exiting and unanimously choosing Phillips for the position.

“I came onboard here as a senior accountant and was here a little under four years,” Phillips said.

He most recently worked as tax manager at at Spiegler and Blevins Certified Public Accountants in Abingdon for the past year.

“I loved my experience here as senior accountant. I love the people; I love the community. Southwest Virginia has always been home to me.

“I find it very rewarding the work that we do here and the opportunity to be part of the team to keep Bristol moving forward in the right direction was something I found very rewarding and exciting,” Phillips said.

He is a licensed CPA in both Virginia and Tennessee, earning his accounting degree from Liberty University.

Phillips is a lifelong resident of Southwest Virginia and graduate of John Battle High School. He formerly worked at Spiegler-Blevins before joining the city the first time.

Phillips is married and his parents still live in this area.