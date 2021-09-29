Pfizer booster vaccines now widely available

Booster shots for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 injection are now widely available at health departments, pharmacies and health care providers across the region.

In Southwest Virginia, health department offices in the Mount Rogers, LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau health districts began offering the booster injection this week. This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its vaccination guidelines to recommend Pfizer booster doses for people over age 65, those with health conditions that put them at risk of severe COVID-19 and those in high-risk occupational or institutional settings, according to statements from the Virginia Department of Health.

At this time, booster doses are only available to those who received the initial vaccine two-dose series of the Pfizer vaccine. Data on booster doses for those who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson is expected in the coming weeks, according to the statement. There is not currently sufficient data on mixing and matching, so those who received a Moderna or Johnson & Johnson primary series cannot get a Pfizer booster.