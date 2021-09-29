Pfizer booster vaccines now widely available

Booster shots for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 injection are now widely available at health departments, pharmacies and health care providers across the region.
In Southwest Virginia, health department offices in the Mount Rogers, LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau health districts began offering the booster injection this week. This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its vaccination guidelines to recommend Pfizer booster doses for people over age 65, those with health conditions that put them at risk of severe COVID-19 and those in high-risk occupational or institutional settings, according to statements from the Virginia Department of Health.
At this time, booster doses are only available to those who received the initial vaccine two-dose series of the Pfizer vaccine. Data on booster doses for those who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson is expected in the coming weeks, according to the statement. There is not currently sufficient data on mixing and matching, so those who received a Moderna or Johnson & Johnson primary series cannot get a Pfizer booster.
“You can go to the pharmacy, you can go to your doctor’s office, a community clinic, the health department to get a shot,” Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said Monday during a news briefing. “When you get there, it’s on the honor system. The person giving shots is not required to ask you about your vaccination status, so it’s up to you to do the right thing. If there are questions about whether you qualify, whether you should receive a booster, please ask your physician, and they will give you guidance.”
While Pfizer booster doses are recommended for certain populations, the Pfizer vaccine is still very protective, and there is not a need to rush out and get a booster dose exactly six months after the primary series was complete, according to the department of health. People are still considered fully vaccinated eight months after their primary series. It is recommended that the booster be received six to eight months after the second Pfizer vaccine.
“Vaccines are widely available throughout the community,” said Breanne Forbes Hubbard, population health manager of the Mount Rogers Health District. “We have many pharmacy and health care partners who are providing vaccines. You do not have to return to the same place you received your initial vaccine for your booster dose. You can go to any provider who is offering COVID-19 vaccines.”
The Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Office is offering booster doses of Pfizer vaccine effective immediately at all local health departments in this region, including Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins-Church Hill, Hawkins-Rogersville, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties.
Individuals can register for Pfizer booster dose appointments by signing up on https://vaccinate.tn.gov/ or calling their local health department Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Locations for the vaccine vary and will be noted during registration. Walk-in options are also available at all northeast regional health departments.
“While appointments are not required, we strongly encourage community members to register for their booster dose of Pfizer to decrease wait times at our local health departments or off-site locations. We recognize an appointment may not be an option for everyone, and we will welcome walk-ins, too,” according to Rebekah English, director of the Northeast Regional Health Office.
The Sullivan County Regional Health Department is currently only offering Pfizer booster vaccinations by appointment at its Blountville and Kingsport locations, according to its website.
The FDA authorization for boosters includes:
» People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings;
» People 50-64 years old with underlying medical conditions;
» People 18-49 years old with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot depending on their individual benefits and risks;
» People 18-64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting.
Examples of underlying medical conditions include cancer, cerebrovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, COPD, diabetes, type 1 or type 2, heart conditions, including heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies, obesity, pregnancy or recent pregnancy and current or former smokers, according to the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC