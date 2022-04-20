Pet vaccines available at multiple rabies clinics

The Virginia Department of Health is reminding pet owners to make sure their animals’ rabies vaccinations are current.

Rabies is caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system — it is almost always fatal once symptoms develop. The rabies virus is found primarily in the saliva and brain tissues of rabid animals.

The virus is most often transmitted when a rabid animal’s saliva or brain tissue contacts a person’s eye or mouth. Rabies vaccinations can prevent rabies in dogs, cats, ferrets and some livestock.

The best way to prevent rabies is to make sure your pets are vaccinated against the disease and avoid contact with wildlife and unknown cats and dogs.

If a person suffers an animal bite, they should wash the wound immediately and call a physician, local health department or animal control agency. If a pet is bitten by a wild animal, please contact a veterinarian or the local health department.

In Virginia, all dogs and cats four months of age or older, must be vaccinated against rabies and are required to have proof of an up-to-date vaccination to receive a license tag.

The following rabies clinics will be held in Washington County.

» Saturday, April 23 — Abingdon Elementary School, 1 p.m.; Valley Institute School, 2:30 p.m.

» Tuesday, April 26 — Brumley Gap Fire Hall, 4:30 p.m.; Greendale Chapel Church, 5:30 p.m.; Goodson-Kinderhook Fire Hall, 7 p.m.

» Thursday, April 28 — Brown’s Pantry Camp Comfort, 4:30 p.m.; SVCHS Meadowview, Virginia (Old BB&T), 5:30 p.m.; Glade Spring Food Country, 6:30 p.m.; Abingdon High School, 7:30 p.m.

» Saturday, April 30 — Meadowview Elementary School, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; Patrick Henry High School, 10:45 a.m.; Glade Spring Middle School, noon.

» Monday, May 2 — Mendota School, 5 p.m.; Dee’s Country Junction, 6:15 p.m.

» Wednesday, May 4 — Rhea Valley Elementary School, 4:30 p.m.; Damascus Post Office, 6:30 p.m.; Alvarado Grocery, 7:45 p.m.

» Saturday, May 7 — Damascus Town Park Gazebo, 9 a.m. to noon.

The cost is $15 for one-year rabies shots and $25 for three-year rabies shots. The dog distemper and parvo combo is $15. A cat distemper shot is $15.