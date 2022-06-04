'Period of uncertainty' continues at Virginia Business College

BRISTOL, Va. — The once bustling former campus of Virginia Intermont College is again in decay.

Some 16 silent months after its apparent replacement Virginia Business College enthusiastically proclaimed intentions to begin classes, the Moore Street campus remains dark and lifeless. The grass is more than 3 feet high campuswide, some vacant buildings have broken windows while others are propped open — suggesting uninvited guests are making themselves at home. There is visible roof damage, and some buildings sport warning signs, posted by the city, deeming them unsafe for human occupancy.

Reality is in stark contrast to the vibrant scenes portrayed on the college’s website with its detailed course listing, admissions policy, application for admission and campus map.

This past week marked eight years since VI officials notified the State Council on Higher Education for Virginia the institution was voluntarily closing amid a fatal cocktail of millions of dollars in debt with no ability to repay it, lost academic accreditation and rapidly diminished student enrollment.

What remains is a collection of aging brick structures — some listed on the National Register of Historic Places — but with an estimated $20 million in deferred maintenance.

A bank put the campus up for public auction in December 2016. The high bidder at $3.3 million was U.S. Magis International Education Center, a New York-based entity owned by Chinese businessman Zhiting Zhang.

The 5-and-a-half years since have been marked by a series of stops and starts followed by a long pause since February 2021 when college officials announced plans to open almost immediately, but never did.

Uncertainty remains the watchword.

“The Virginia Business College remains in a ‘period of uncertainty,’ Virginia Business College President Gene Couch said in an email responding to questions about the future of the college. “I have communicated the information regarding the campus to Mr. Zhang, the principal owner of the property, and ultimately it will be his decision if he wants to invest more money into the campus.”

“As you know, COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the college and our ability to move forward with operations,” Couch wrote.

Amid the uncertainty, city officials are concerned about the future of the once spotless campus.

“We had our building inspector/codes enforcement person send letters — at the request of [college] President Dr. Couch to the owners in China, saying you have 30 days to address the situation. You don’t have to fix it in 30 days, but you need to have a plan,” Vice Mayor Neal Osborne said.

The campus is located adjacent to the Virginia Hill Historic District, less than a mile from downtown.

“If you drive by, the first thing you see is the grass isn’t being mowed, but that’s a minor thing in the grand scheme of things. There are several buildings that are unsafe for any human entry. You can see sunlight from the fourth floor to the first floor…it’s a problem,” Osborne said.

There are multiple broken windows on the ground floor of the former VI gymnasium and many of the windows on upper floors of Main Hall were open this week — clear indications people have been inside or attempted to gain entry.

“I’ve talked to some people who have done commercial rehabilitation of big buildings and the cost estimates they give me are just astronomical,” Osborne said. “I don’t know what the owners are willing to do. I’m curious to see what they’ll say, but I’m very concerned what the costs could be to really fix it.”

The current owners performed some work on multiple buildings back in 2019.

The business college only planned to use six buildings — the auditorium, rebranded Bristol Hall; the former Intermont Residence Hall, rebranded Holston Residence Hall; the student center; the gym, which was rebranded the fitness and wellness center; the former science building which was rebranded Blue Ridge Hall, the library and the president’s home, which served as administrative offices.

It didn’t plan to use the East Hall, Main Hall, West Hall and Hodges Hall, the humanities building or the former arts center.

“If you follow the path to a logical conclusion we can fine them for unsafe structures, not mowing their grass, we’ve marked them unsafe for human entry. Theoretically we could condemn it at some point. There are a lot of paths you can go down, that you don’t want to go down,” Osborne said. “It might never be a school again but, at the end of the day, the best option might be to throw in the towel and sell it. Find somebody with a lot of money who will buy this, renovate it for housing or maybe renovate it for another college. They either need to pay the money to fix it up or find somebody who will.”

City Manager Randy Eads hopes the problems will be fixed.

“We have addressed that in at least one letter to the president of Virginia Business College. I’m not sure what their response is going to be but they are on a time line to correct the issues associated with the buildings and grounds at Virginia Business College,” Eads said.

Asked about it attracting the homeless, Eads said, “I think there have been indications people have been living in at least one of the buildings.”

Stops and starts

After the December 2016 auction, the representative for Magis International said their intention was to establish a college on the Moore Street campus.

But how does a college become a college?

In Virginia, an institution can call itself a college once it is certified to operate by the State Council on Higher Education in Virginia. It is a two-step process that means the college has a governing board, has submitted and gained approval of its coursework, has a trained faculty, operating plans and met a myriad other requirements imposed by the council in what can be one to two years of review.

In the case of Virginia Business College, it has gained that approval on two occasions and is presently certified — but that certification expires in a few months, according to council spokesperson Laura Osberger.

“We have not received any information about their plans,” Osberger recently replied to questions via email. “As you may know, the school was certified to operate by SCHEV on October 1, 2021. Their certificate to operate is valid through September 30, 2022, at which time they will need to recertify for another year. All schools certified by SCHEV must recertify annually.”

School representatives first attended a SCHEV program in 2018 and began the application process. In January 2019, original Virginia Business College President Randall Blevins confirmed the school had submitted its application to SCHEV, and he was optimistic provisional approval could occur soon.

The council’s board granted that provisional approval at its March 2019 meeting — culminating a nearly yearlong process. That vote also initiated a 12-month period where VBC officials were to complete repairs to buildings, advertise for students, recruit and hire faculty and have their credentials reviewed and approved before final certification was granted.

Less than one month later, however, Blevins confirmed he was no longer employed by the college. It was later learned that Blevins and the faculty at that time were forced to resign. In the wake of their departures, the original college board resigned.

In June 2019, former Virginia Highlands Community College President Gene Couch was named to run the business school. One of his first actions was to withdraw the preliminary certification.

“We took that opportunity to update the plan consistent with the change in leadership,” Couch told the Herald Courier in June 2019. “What I’m working on now is resubmitting the application, so it’s consistent with the plan going forward, the new plan, which would better reflect the direction of the college.”

Couch said the original plan was too quick to accomplish everything required.

“What was awkward was the timing. Once we get all these improvements made on campus, we have to get an inspection, a certificate of occupancy. The timing was really complicating with an August [2019] start date. It’s almost July, and we’ve been hustling pretty good to get things done. This will allow us to be more intentional in our efforts and advertise for students in a cycle that is more in line with what a traditional academic year would be,” Couch said at that time.

The revised timeline was to secure the certification and open in August 2020.

VBC also named a new board that summer and, at the council’s urging, later added two more members with experience in higher education administration.

Their application was resubmitted and, on Oct. 28, 2019, the state council again granted the provisional certification for VBC following a board discussion that included concerns from council members regarding the previous turmoil.

“These removals meant that the senior administrators and board members that SCHEV had vetted as a condition of the provisional certification were no longer affiliated with the school, thus falsifying the basis of council’s March 19 action and casting doubt on the bona fides of the application submitted in support of that action,” according to the report.

“Furthermore, as a nonprofit institution governed by a board of directors, it should not have been possible for anyone other than the board to remove the college’s existent staff. That this occurred at all called into question the legitimacy of the school’s purported governance arrangements; i.e., it suggested that an entity other than the board was exercising true control over the school,” according to the report.

Minutes from that council meeting also reflect there was also discussion regarding “its status as a nonprofit is under review with the IRS.”

A check last week of GuideStar.com, a listing of all U.S. nonprofits, doesn’t include Virginia Business College.

College officials began an extensive campus renovation in 2019, repairing building roofs, obtaining a certificate of occupancy and they started recruiting and hiring faculty.

That all stopped June 25, 2020.

With the coronavirus pandemic raging worldwide, the college’s board of directors voted to defer opening until an undefined later date.

“The impact of the coronavirus has slowed the work needed for our full SCHEV approval and preparations for our initial fall semester. As a result, the board determined that we need to delay the start of the college to a future date,” board Chairman Dale Cook said in the June 2020 statement. “It can be argued that the college has been hit twice by COVID-19 once in China and now in America.”

Most U.S. colleges and universities suspended in-person instruction in March 2020 and many employed a mix of virtual and in-person learning during the fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters.

Virginia Business College completed its certification requirements and the school announced through its social media channels in January 2021 that applications for the spring 2021 semester were being accepted with plans to begin classes Feb. 1.

Due to COVID-19, the school’s first semester course offerings were to be online with in-person options for students living in this area. The college planned to move to a residential model in fall 2021, according to the 2021 statement.

However no students enrolled during that brief span of time and the campus remained silent. When contacted in April 2021, President Couch confirmed there would be no summer classes, and there was no specific information regarding its future. Much like today.