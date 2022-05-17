People Inc. begins construction on second phase of affordable housing

Construction has begun on Sweetbriar II, the second phase of People Inc.’s Sweetbriar affordable housing development.

Slated to be completed in early 2023, Sweetbriar II will consist of 22 three-bedroom, two-bathroom duplex units that will complement the existing Sweetbriar development and surrounding neighborhood.

Additionally, five of the units will offer permanent supportive housing services for households with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“We’re excited to begin the final phase of this development and to provide additional high-quality affordable housing to eligible families in Washington County,” Bryan Ailey, vice president and chief development officer at People Inc., said. “These additional units will not only help fill a demand for affordable housing in our area but also provide much-needed housing options for vulnerable members of our community.”

Funding for the $7.2 million project comes from a mixture of private and public financing sources, including $600,000 from the Virginia Housing Trust Fund and $517,000 from Housing Innovations in Energy Efficiency Funding, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

Sweetbriar II will be one of the agency’s most energy-efficient housing developments to date, lowering the cost of utilities for residents and improving their quality of life.

People Inc. currently owns and manages 31 affordable housing properties in Virginia and Tennessee, all of which provide housing to low-income, very low-income or extremely low-income families and individuals.