Pediatrician urging vaccination of children age 5-11

BRISTOL, Tenn. — With the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine now available for children ages 5-11, area pediatricians are being quizzed by parents regarding efficacy, safety and other concerns.
On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control director recommended expanding vaccination coverage for younger children with a modified version of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for those 5-11. The decision is also supported by the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Previous COVID strains had little impact on young people, but that all changed with the delta variant, with children representing about one in five cases.
Niswonger Children’s Hospital treated four pediatric patients Thursday, the most since early October. Earlier this fall, Niswonger’s intensive care unit was full of COVID cases.
“The 5-11 age demographic is especially crucial to community
vaccination efforts, as COVID-19 cases among children and teenagers under the age of 20 represent an outsized proportion of new cases accounting for 20.5% of new cases in Northeast Tennessee and 24.2% in Southwest Virginia,” Ballad Health said in a Thursday social media post.
Dr. Jessica Hommel, a pediatrician at HMG’s Bristol Pediatric Associates, is urging parents to vaccinate their children.
“As a parent, this is a hard thing. Vaccination is a personal choice, and it’s easy to make that decision for yourself, but sometimes it’s more difficult to decide what to do with your child. Our goal is to try to help them understand, answer their questions about the vaccine and, hopefully, give them the information for them to make that decision for their child,” Hommel told the Bristol Herald Courier.
“The Pfizer dose for the 5- to 11-year-olds is a third of the adult dose at 10 micrograms. People want to know will it still give protection; what kind of side effects they’re going to have; if they’ve had COVID, do they need it; and most want to know is it worth it for kids to get it because most kids have done very well with COVID,” Hommel said. “We’ve had some kids in the hospital and some with long-term effects.”
Both the recent CDC and the FDA meetings focused on whether benefits outweighed risk, Hommel said.
“Looking at the numbers, the benefit is there to prevent infection, to prevent hospitalization, to prevent death. The safety and the efficacy of the vaccine has panned out through trials. The lower dose was chosen because it causes less side effects, but it still gives good protection with over 90% protection against hospitalization and serious infection.”
Side effects are always a concern, she said, with much attention being paid to myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, which was reported in some older adolescents following vaccination.
“It seems with one-third of the dose they’re seeing less side effects. The most common things are headache, upset stomach, feeling tired, having pain at the site of the shot for a day or two, but that’s the main side effects they saw in the younger age group,” she said.
“The myocarditis they saw in the older age group seems to be less. They didn’t see any in the trials for the 5-11 [group]. This wasn’t millions, so we may not see it until we see more kids vaccinated, but we think it’s potentially related to testosterone because we see it mostly in older males — 16-24 — but less in the 12- to 15-year-olds. With a third of the dose and younger kids, we expect to see that not be as big of an issue,” Hommel said.
The effort to vaccinate younger children comes in the wake of a summer and fall during which large numbers of children were hospitalized with COVID-19. In Tennessee, there were nearly 3,100 newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19 among children ages 18 and younger during the final two weeks of October — or about 20% of all cases statewide, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
During the past 14 days, there have been 332 children from 10 Northeast Tennessee counties diagnosed with the virus, including 71 in Washington County, 67 in Greene County, 56 in Johnson County and 51 in Sullivan County.
“We’ve definitely seen with this school year and the delta variant that kids are getting it, especially in the school-age group, and they are passing it on,” Hommel said.
In her practice, she has treated a number of children with varying levels of the disease.
“Most of the kids in that age group have done fairly well, but we have seen some kids hospitalized, either with COVID-related issues like breathing problems or after COVID with the multisystem inflammatory system in children — we’ve had a couple of kids hospitalized for that. We’ve also seen them pass it on to older siblings or adults.”
Many children don’t display symptoms but are contagious and can pass the virus on to others, she said.
Adult vaccine response in this region has been low, with less than 45% of the region’s population fully vaccinated, according to the Virginia and Tennessee health departments.
On its Facebook page Thursday, the Herald Courier asked parents of children ages 5-11 whether they plan to have them vaccinated against COVID-19. Six respondents said no.
Respondent Justina Sluss wrote, “No. When they’re 18 they can make the decision for themselves.”
Some expressed concern because the vaccine is being offered under an emergency use authorization, much like adult doses were prior to August 2021.
Elizabeth Ortiz wrote she plans to vaccinate her child but will “wait about two weeks just to make sure everything is going good with it.”
Hommel said her teenager is vaccinated, and her 10-year-old will be vaccinated this week.
“We would not recommend something for our patients that we wouldn’t do for ourselves,” Hommel said. “There is a lot of misinformation out on the internet, and I think most of the time the physician and patient can talk about concerns or questions about their situation and decide if it’s best for them or not, and we can give them the information to make an educated decision.
“We want kids to be healthy, and we want them to be able to get back to a normal life, and we definitely feel like the vaccine is safe for our own kids and our patients,” Hommel said. “We encourage everyone, kids and adults, to talk to their health care provider for specific information or any concerns or questions they have.”
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC