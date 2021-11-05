Pediatrician urging vaccination of children age 5-11

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The myocarditis they saw in the older age group seems to be less. They didn’t see any in the trials for the 5-11 [group]. This wasn’t millions, so we may not see it until we see more kids vaccinated, but we think it’s potentially related to testosterone because we see it mostly in older males — 16-24 — but less in the 12- to 15-year-olds. With a third of the dose and younger kids, we expect to see that not be as big of an issue,” Hommel said.

The effort to vaccinate younger children comes in the wake of a summer and fall during which large numbers of children were hospitalized with COVID-19. In Tennessee, there were nearly 3,100 newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19 among children ages 18 and younger during the final two weeks of October — or about 20% of all cases statewide, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

During the past 14 days, there have been 332 children from 10 Northeast Tennessee counties diagnosed with the virus, including 71 in Washington County, 67 in Greene County, 56 in Johnson County and 51 in Sullivan County.

“We’ve definitely seen with this school year and the delta variant that kids are getting it, especially in the school-age group, and they are passing it on,” Hommel said.

In her practice, she has treated a number of children with varying levels of the disease.