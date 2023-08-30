The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Wise County.

The crash occurred Aug. 29, at 2:15 p.m. on Route 23, less than a mile south of Route 387, according to a written statement.

A 2016 Lincoln MKX was traveling south on Route 23 when the vehicle in front of it suddenly swerved out of their travel lane. Just as that vehicle swerved, the Lincoln encountered a person walking in the travel lane. The Lincoln also swerved, but was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, Steffanie J. Sala, 43, of Dryden, Va., died at the scene.

The driver of the Lincoln, a 58-year-old female resident of Big Stone Gap, Va., was not injured in the crash. She was wearing a seatbelt.

No charges were placed.