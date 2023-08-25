A pedestrian was killed in a single vehicle accident that occurred early Thursday.

Virginia State Police is investigating the fatal crash in Russell County. It occurred Aug. 23, at 3:55 a.m. on Route 19, less than a mile north of Route 80.

A 2007 Chevrolet Express van was traveling south on Route 19 when it encountered a pedestrian walking in the left travel lane. The van was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, Candice N. Hale, 31, of Castlewood, Va., died at the scene.

The driver of the van, a 47-year-old male of Cedar Bluff, Va., was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt. The van remained at the scene.

No charges were placed.