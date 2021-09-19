Pedestrian dies in crash in front of BMS

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A woman crossing the highway in front of Bristol Motor Speedway was struck by a vehicle and died on Saturday, authorities said.

At 10:21 a.m., officers with the Bristol Tennessee Police Department responded to a crash with injury in front of the speedway, according to a news release. Officers said they learned a 2013 Honda CRV was traveling south on Volunteer Parkway when it struck a pedestrian who was crossing the roadway near the north entrance.

The pedestrian, identified as Beth A. Beard, 65, of Goshen, Indiana, was transported to a local hospital for injuries, but she later died, police said. Police did not identify the Honda’s driver.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

The crash resulted in the closure of Volunteer Parkway as many race fans were heading to the speedway. Traffic was diverted onto Exide Drive and state Route 394 as first responders worked the crash.