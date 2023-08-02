Pedestrian dies following Scott crash

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Scott County, Virginia.

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred July 31, at 11:48 p.m. on state Route 58, less than a mile east of Route 1500.

A 2017 Kia Sorento was traveling west on Route 58 when it encountered a male walking in the travel lane. The Kia was unable to avoid striking the man.

The male pedestrian, Johnny Massengale, 91, of Duffield, Va., died at the scene.

The driver of the Kia, a 40-year-old male resident of Big Stone Gap, Va., was not injured in the crash.

No charges were filed.

From staff reports