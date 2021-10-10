Peak leaf color in the region expected during third week of October

The Appalachian region typically never has a poor or average year of fall colors.

“It’s either good, better or best,” Seiler said.

The diverse range of trees in the region keeps the colors bold and vivid, such as the oaks, maples and hickories that Seiler looks for. If one tree is hurt by hot weather in the summer, he said other trees will likely not suffer.

“Our mountains offer constantly changing elevations and aspects, which lead to a higher biodiversity, which leads to a greater mixture of fall color,” he said.

Leaves are expected to be at their peak between Oct. 11 and Oct. 28, according to Seiler, as well as the Farmers Almanac. So plan trips accordingly, especially when the sun is out because the colors look a lot better when there’s sunshine, he said.

The Virginia Department of Forestry reported this week that the highest elevations of Southwest Virginia have already seen about half of the trees begin to change color.

“All in all, it’s a great weekend to check out the mountains,” the department said.