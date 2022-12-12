Patients at Quillen VA center receive gifts

Employees with Voluntary Services and Recreation Therapy at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center (JHQVAMC) partnered Dec. 8, providing holiday gifts to inpatient residents in the domiciliary at the medical center.

Patients received gifts of a military-style duffel bag containing hygiene products, winter accessories and other useful items during an event that included cookies, coffee and hot cocoa to help lift spirits during the holiday season.

Dean Huber, domiciliary chief, said the annual event is intended to spread holiday cheer among patients who might not have an opportunity to gather with family or friends during the holidays.

“This is great because when these veterans finish their programs with us they will have something to take with them, but more importantly it will make things more comfortable while they’re here,” Huber said.

Patients residing at the domiciliary are participating in one of the VA’s wellness programs. Huber said their average length of stay is 50 days.

Jason Ashworth, a veteran and patient at the domiciliary, said he appreciates the opportunity to socialize with other patients and is thankful for donors who provided items for the gifts.

“It’s great to know the community cares about us,” Ashworth said. “It helps to avoid a feeling of seclusion.”