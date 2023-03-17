BRISTOL, Va. - Twenty some years after the Rev. Robert Kariuki left Embu, Kenya, for the “American dream,” the Bristol, Virginia, minister is visiting his African homeland to give back to the people of the village.

Since he was a youth, Kariuki has believed he was called to do God’s work.

Even if that work means traveling across the world to minister to others.

Kariuki, a minister for John Wesley and Trinity United Methodist churches, is launching a mission trip to Embu, the same village where he was born and raised more than two decades ago.

“I believe God brought me to Bristol to help connect and build relationships with people in other parts of the world,” said the local minister, who is leading the 12-day trip in June with members from his churches, as well as Reynolds United Methodist and Hunt United Methodist churches in town, sister churches often referred to as the “Bristol Hub.”

Kariuki said the trip is intended to provide a powerful spiritual experience for the members of the mission team. “It will change the way we see the world and influence how we live out our lives,” he said.

To help raise money for their trip, the church members have hosted fundraising events. The next fundraiser is “Ken-Ya-Run It” 5K run and one mile walk set for 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 15 at Anderson Park at 341 Martin Luther King Jr., Boulevard in Bristol, Tennessee. “Ken-Ya-Car Show,” another fundraiser, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 13 at Reynolds United Methodist Church at 1320 Mary Street in Bristol, Virginia.

Kariuki hopes donations from the community as well as the fundraising events will generate additional funds to help meet a $3,500 goal for each of the 13 people going on the trip.

After visiting Embu for the first time last year, the mission team fell in love with the work and couldn’t wait to return to the country this summer to continue their work with the native women and children in the city and to offer financial support for the same elementary school that Kariuki attended as a child.

Caroline Hawthorne, pastor at Hunt Memorial United Methodist Church, said the trip last year was a humbling experience, making her grateful for things that she often takes for granted.

“I went to Kenya thinking I would bless someone, but I was the one who was blessed,” she said.

While there, the team visited an orphanage, held a men’s and women’s ministry, and came away inspired to continue to do God’s work in Embu. The Embu people are one of the 43 ethnic groups in Kenya, speaking mostly Ki-Embu, Swahili and English.

‘Blessed by the experiences’

Sarah King was one of the 12 members who traveled to Embu last year and helped to identify projects they can support.

“I have been on several mission trips throughout the years and I’m always blessed by the experiences,” said King.

King said one highlight of the trip was meeting the bishop and his wife. “She was in her eighties and not feeling well,” said King. “She came out of her house to meet us for just a few minutes and she began singing “How Great Thou Art” in Swahili. We immediately recognized it and began singing with her in English. It was a powerful moment seeing different cultures and languages coming together and singing praises to the Lord.”

King said the trip was an unforgettable experience.

“It was neat to go to a completely different culture in East Africa. Everyone was so kind and they opened their homes to us. But, it was also eye-opening to witness their needs.”

While visiting the school, she immediately noticed the teachers didn’t operate with any modern resources. Some used torn cardboard boxes to make flash cards. Another teacher said without a copier machine she had to draw individual designs for each student to color.

“That was a big surprise,” said King.

The mission team had opportunities to play with hundreds of children at the school during their stay.

“They didn’t have any sports equipment. We took soccer and volleyballs and played all afternoon.”

In addition, the mission team is paying tuition fees for 30 of the children who are orphans who live with guardians with very little means. Parents of children have to pay tuition to attend public schools. Students who do well on tests may have the opportunity to attend high school boarding schools, which costs even more tuition than for the primary students.

“We found out if the children don’t take a lunch to school, they don’t eat that day. They don’t have cafeterias like we do,” said King.

The Bristol group has sent money to Embu to help provide meals for the children. “They have sent us pictures of them eating lunch so we know they are getting one good meal a day. The children really touched me.”

During their visit last year, the mission team assisted a group of church women who were starting their own business raising chickens. “They had a great business plan,” said King. “We helped them build a chicken coop while we were there.

“The women are not family. They are a group of Christian women supporting each other. They will share that money. I think that’s a great example of encouraging and empowering women.”

The team also plans to purchase a copier machine and a computer for the classroom before they leave for Africa in June.

Leaving home

Not only did Kariuki come to America to pursue an education, he left home at age 27 to help his family financially.

“Leaving home was not easy, but I knew it was something I had to do,” he said.

After receiving a bachelor’s degree in Christian Education from Beulah University in Atlanta, Georgia, Kariuki earned a Master’s of Divinity from Asbury Seminary in Wilmore, Kentucky, and a doctorate degree from North Greenville University in South Carolina.

His education has afforded him several appointments with the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church, allowing him to educate three of his younger siblings in Africa when his aging father was no longer able to provide for their school tuitions.

Kariuki planned to return to his homeland after receiving his education, but instead made his home in the United States after marrying his wife, Agnes, and together raising their three children.

His prayers have never strayed from his people back home. Kariuki knows first-hand the plight of the African people, even today.

Despite his fond memories of growing up with his family in Embu, he said the country’s poverty made life hard.

“We had no running water or indoor toilet. We had to fetch water from the river. Sometimes we had to go without food for breakfast before going to school,” he said.

It was common for the children to walk a mile to school without any shoes. “We had one pair of shoes that was saved for Sundays.”

Like most families, Kariuki’s parents grew coffee beans as a cash crop. “On weekends, we all worked in the plantation.”

While his mother raised the children, his father earned a living by transporting people throughout the village. “He was the only person in the village who owned a vehicle,” said Kariuki.

In many ways, Kariuki believes conditions are worse in his homeland today primarily because of the wide use of drugs and alcohol, many times leaving children of addicts without parents.

“I even lost my younger brother to drug abuse just a few years ago,” he said.

Despite Africa being a hot spot for tourist travel, he said there’s a lot of corruption in African countries which is hindering economic, political, and social development.

He welcomes prayers for their mission team and the people they will be serving during their upcoming trip to East Africa.

“God created each of us for a purpose and that purpose could be serving someone’s needs,” Kariuki said.

“Or just saying a prayer for someone.”

Donations to the mission trip can be made by mailing checks to Reynolds Memorial United Methodist Church, 1320 Mary Street, Bristol, VA 24201. Please include “2023 Kenya Mission Fundraiser” in the memo line of the check.

To register for the “Ken-Ya-Run It” 5K race and 1 mile walk and to learn about the course route, visit online at https://www.rmumcbristol.org/kenyarunit.html.

Through April 1, the regular fee is $30 for the run and $20 for the walk. After April 1 and on the day of the race, the fee is $40 and the walk is $25.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.