Parts of Kingsport under a 'boil water advisory' after water line break

Some Kingsport, Tennessee residents are under a boil advisory after a water line break on Fairview Avenue early Wednesday morning.

According to a press release from the city of Kingsport, the water line break caused a possible loss of water service to a large area bounded by Stone Drive, Lynn Garden Drive, Granby Road and the Virginia state line. The release issued Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. said crews were working to restore service to the area. Service was expected to be fully restored by late Wednesday afternoon.

A boil water advisory has been put into place for customers affected by the broken water line. A boil water advisory means customers should not drink the water without boiling it first. Bring water to a boil, let it boil for three minutes and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Once system pressure has been restored, bacteriological tests will be conducted throughout the system. Customers will be informed when tests show no bacteria and water no longer needs to be boiled.

For more information contact the Utility Department by calling 423-229-9452, or go to www.KingsportTN.gov.