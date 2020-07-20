BRISTOL, Tenn. - A portion of Virginia Avenue in Bristol, Tennessee was briefly closed to traffic Monday morning as crews responded to a reported gas leak.
Local officials blocked the road between Oakwood Street and Hazelwood Street at around 7:45 a.m., according to a Bristol Fire Rescue official who was at the scene. The road reopened shortly after 8:30 a.m.
There were no reported injuries.
Atmos Energy responded to the leak and shut off gas in the area during the repairs.
The incident was caused by damage to a service line on Virginia Avenue from third-party contractors, according to Brannon Taylor, a spokesperson for the gas company.
“We have already begun repairs which should be completed shortly,” Taylor wrote in an email Monday morning. “Public safety, as well as the safety of our employees, is our primary concern and we have highly experienced personnel on the scene.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.