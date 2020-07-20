Virginia Avenue, July 20, 2020

Officials on the scene said the road was closed to traffic due to a reported gas leak. 

 BY TIM DODSON | BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

BRISTOL, Tenn. - A portion of Virginia Avenue in Bristol, Tennessee was briefly closed to traffic Monday morning as crews responded to a reported gas leak. 

Local officials blocked the road between Oakwood Street and Hazelwood Street at around 7:45 a.m., according to a Bristol Fire Rescue official who was at the scene. The road reopened shortly after 8:30 a.m.

There were no reported injuries.

Atmos Energy responded to the leak and shut off gas in the area during the repairs.

The incident was caused by damage to a service line on Virginia Avenue from third-party contractors, according to Brannon Taylor, a spokesperson for the gas company.

“We have already begun repairs which should be completed shortly,” Taylor wrote in an email Monday morning. “Public safety, as well as the safety of our employees, is our primary concern and we have highly experienced personnel on the scene.”

tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments