Beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, State Route 93 will be temporarily closed in both directions between Morgan Lane and Baileyton Road (Horton Highway) at 12:30 p.m.

According to a press release from the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the closure is expected to last approximately an hour as crews clear the roadway of debris and make repairs. Interstates I-81 and I-26 will serve as detour routes as needed.