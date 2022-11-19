 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Part of Route 93 to be closed Monday

Motorists traveling on State Route 93 at the Sullivan/Washington County line may have their travels impacted by construction Monday.

Beginning at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, State Route 93 will be temporarily closed in both directions between Morgan Lane and Baileyton Road (Horton Highway) as crews switch traffic to the new temporary roadway and remove existing traffic signals.

This closure is expected to last approximately one hour, but may take longer as new and existing pavement markings are corrected and placed for the new traffic pattern. Motorists will be directed to use I-81 and I-26 as an alternate route as needed.

