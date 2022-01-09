Parsons announces bid for House in 1st District

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Cameron Parsons of Kingsport has announced his candidacy for the House of Representatives in Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District.

The Democratic Primary will be held on Aug. 4. The general election will be held on Nov. 8.

Parsons graduated from St. Paul High School in 2007 and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in 2012 with a Bachelor of Science in biology and a Bachelor of Arts in history.

He has worked at Eastman Chemical Co. in Kingsport since 2013. He lives in Kingsport with his wife and two daughters.

In a statement, Parsons said he is focusing his campaign on balancing the federal budget, protecting constitutional rights and protecting American families and children.