Parents, teachers beg Sullivan school board for different school reopening plans

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — For the first time in months since the COVID-19 pandemic struck the region, the Sullivan County Board of Education opened its monthly meeting to the public. The public had a lot to say.

At least 50 people showed up to the meeting, which was held in the gymnasium of Sullivan Central High School. Everyone appeared to be wearing the recommended masks, and attendees sat spaced out among the bleachers.

In a called virtual meeting on Aug. 7, the school board had voted to keep county schools on a virtual learning schedule through Aug. 21. Their plan as of that meeting would have Sullivan County’s schools open on Aug. 24, either in a hybrid (part-virtual, part-in-person) format or fully in person.

One by one at Thursday’s meeting, parents and educators made their way down to the microphone facing the board members — who were seated in a half-circle of tables set up on the basketball court — and shared their opinions about that decision.

For the most part, their opinions fell into two camps: The parents, along with one high school student who spoke, pleaded with the board to reopen the school buildings. The educators argued that it was unsafe to reopen them with so many COVID-19 cases in the community.

Ashley Todd, a working mother of four, told the school board that because she and her husband both work, her family is currently paying $500 a month for daycare. She said that cost could shoot up to nearly $1,400 a month if the YMCA’s Emergency Childcare program, where she is sending several of her children, runs out of funding.