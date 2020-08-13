Pandemic blamed for Ballad's financial tumble

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Ballad Health reported significantly lower revenues for the fourth quarter and fiscal year, due primarily to impacts of the COVID-19 public health pandemic.
Revenues for the 12 months ended June 30 totaled $1.99 billion, compared to $2.10 billion in the same period of 2019, according to a report issued Wednesday. Total expenses totaled $2.03 billion, as compared to the prior year of $2.06 billion and were prior to implementation of a new electronic medical record system.
Net operating income — prior to the expenses associated with implementation of the medical record system and the COVID-19 pandemic — was a $38.5 million loss compared to $44.1 million in the prior year.
Ballad Health received $82.5 million from the provider relief fund established by the CARES Act. After the new health record implementation, additional expenses related to the pandemic and stimulus relief funds, net operating income was $18.9 million, compared to a prior year income of $36.5 million — a 48% decrease.
Operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $205.9 million was $22.2 million, or 9.7%, below the prior year. EBITDA of $246.3 million was $8.2 million, or 3.2% below the prior year. Excluding stimulus funds, operating EBITDA was $123.4 million, and EBITDA was $163.8 million compared to the prior year of $228.1 million and $254.5 million, respectively.
Net patient revenue of $379.8 million was $139.1 million, or 26.8% below the same period the prior year.
On March 23, Ballad Health complied with the federal and state guidance to cease all non-emergency elective procedures. Beyond the deferral of these procedures and diagnostic testing, Ballad experienced a decline in other types of medical treatment similar in effect to that experienced by most health systems and physician organizations — physician practice, urgent care and other routine medical service visits declined precipitously, according to the statement.
