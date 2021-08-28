Owner hopes boutique hotel will bring more travelers to Damascus, Va.

DAMASCUS, Va. — A quaint, boutique short-stay lodge in the heart of downtown Damascus has opened for business, expecting to woo more travelers to the trail town.
After a yearlong restoration to an existing building, Brinkwaters Hotel held an open house last week to spotlight the business, which will rely heavily on the town’s tourism population.
“I think Damascus is on the verge of a small-town renaissance — bringing economic vitality back to the rural town,” said Trey Waters, who, along with business partners Eric and Emily Brinker of Blowing Rock, North Carolina, has refashioned a former business site into a 13-room lodging facility. The new business will cater to outdoor enthusiasts who are attracted to what the Damascus area has to offer.
Waters believes Damascus is a prime location for their new business because of its proximity to the Virginia Creeper and Appalachian trails.
“People come to Damascus and stay one night. They ride the Creeper Trail and go home. We’re trying to create the opportunity for two- or three-day stays.
“I’ve often heard that people come and enjoy Damascus and then go stay in Abingdon because we’re at capacity in town. Our business was an attractive opportunity to turn space into a nightly rental program,” said Waters.
Local business owners and residents believe the new lodging facility will be an asset to the town.
“The open house was amazing,” said Susan Coleman, who, along with her husband John Coleman, owns Discover Damascus, an innovative tourism gift shop in downtown Damascus. “The spacious rooms are beautiful and well designed, and they’ve even thought about the kiddos with a loft in many of the rooms.”
John Coleman added, “I think it’s a tremendous asset to our Damascus town to have a wonderfully furnished, modern facility for folks to stay over and enjoy the amenities of Southwest Virginia.”
Damascus resident Richard Smith said, “The quality of accommodations here is equal to or better than some of the finest boutique hotels I’ve seen in other places. It’s definitely a place for upscale travelers who want to stay in a small country town.”
Real estate career
Waters’ attraction to Damascus came at an early age.
Growing up in Bristol, Waters and his brother often visited family members in Damascus, where they rode horses on the Creeper Trail and played in the creeks.
After graduating from the College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences at Campbell University in North Carolina, Waters worked as a pharmacist in North Carolina, where he grew to prefer the business side of his pharmacy career. Throughout the years, he purchased as many as 17 pharmacies, two of which he continues to own.
In 2005, he purchased the Damascus building that at the time housed Laurel Family Pharmacy. Waters said he planned to one day return to Damascus and be the town pharmacist.
As it turns out, the pharmacy relocated in town, and there were other tenants to follow before Waters decided to turn it into the short-stay lodging.
‘Thoughtfully designed’
The short-stay lodge is thoughtfully designed, recognizing the surrounding natural world.
The facility has an industrial modern décor, featuring polished concrete floors, cinderblock interior walls, exposed rafters and exposed ductwork. Retro-style kitchen appliances offer a vintage feel, he said.
“We used earth tones to represent the blue in the water, the green foliage and the orange seen in the fall foliage,” said Waters.
Four types of rooms are available for rent with some of them featuring two queen beds and others designed as studios with king beds and full kitchens.
The facility will operate as a touchless system, allowing customers to use booking sites including Vacation Rentals by Owner (VRBO), Airbnb and Trip Advisor platforms, all of which are companies that operate online marketplaces for lodging rentals.
“You can stay without having to interface with a person,” said Waters. “A code sent to the customer opens the front door and room door and stays live during the period stay.”
Managers Anya and Hunter Faust of Damascus are available to help with bookings and guest experiences.
The couple owns the property management company, Experience Damascus. “Brinkwaters is our largest client, and we can’t be more excited for the opportunity to manage it,” said the wife.
For more information, visit www.brinkwaters.com, or check out “Brinkwaters Hotel” on Facebook and on Instagram @brinkwaters.