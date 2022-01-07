Overnight snowfall causes slick roads, closed schools

A few inches of snow fell overnight in the Mountain Empire leading area schools to close.

Snow began accumulating in the region after dusk Thursday and continued through the overnight hours. Snow totals have not yet been released by the National Weather Service office in Morristown, but the office expected about an inch to fall in the Tri-Cities area, including Bristol, and a couple inches was expected in Southwest Virginia.

Temperatures also plummeted overnight. The temperature around 8 a.m. in Bristol was about 15 degrees. Single digit temperatures were reported in Southwest Virginia.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Icy and snow covered roads, as well as frigid temperatures, led schools around the region to close, including Bristol, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia schools.

Early this morning, the Virginia Department of Transportation reported that Interstate 81 through Washington and Smyth counties was clear but wet. There were snow and ice patches along the interstate further north into Wythe County. In Washington County, scattered snow and ice patches was reported on secondary roads. Other roads in the coalfields were snow-covered early this morning, VDOT reported.