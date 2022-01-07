 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Overnight snowfall causes slick roads, closed schools
Overnight snowfall causes slick roads, closed schools

A few inches of snow fell overnight in the Mountain Empire leading area schools to close.

Snow began accumulating in the region after dusk Thursday and continued through the overnight hours. Snow totals have not yet been released by the National Weather Service office in Morristown, but the office expected about an inch to fall in the Tri-Cities area, including Bristol, and a couple inches was expected in Southwest Virginia.

Temperatures also plummeted overnight. The temperature around 8 a.m. in Bristol was about 15 degrees. Single digit temperatures were reported in Southwest Virginia.

Icy and snow covered roads, as well as frigid temperatures, led schools around the region to close, including Bristol, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia schools.

Early this morning, the Virginia Department of Transportation reported that Interstate 81 through Washington and Smyth counties was clear but wet. There were snow and ice patches along the interstate further north into Wythe County. In Washington County, scattered snow and ice patches was reported on secondary roads. Other roads in the coalfields were snow-covered early this morning, VDOT reported.

"We have received word that there are some slick areas all around town this morning so if you have to travel please be careful!" the town of Abingdon said in a statement. "The Street Department will continually work to improve the condition of the roads throughout the day."

Afternoon sunshine is expected today with a high near 23 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clear skies and frigid temperatures will continue tonight with a low near 13 degrees.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

Local News

Richlands native hired as Food City dietitian

  • Updated

Food City recently announced the addition of a dietitian to its health and wellness team in the grocery chain’s Tri-City division. Kirby Moir, originally of Richlands, Virginia, and currently a resident of Bristol, Tennessee was hired for stores in the Tri-Cities area.

