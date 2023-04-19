BRISTOL, Va. — An April outdoor concert featuring Billy Idol and Bret Michaels has been cancelled, according to the promoter.

On Wednesday night the Cameo Theater posted on its social media page that the show, scheduled for April 29, was cancelled. No reason was given.

Tickets were still listed as available on the theater’s website Wednesday night, but clicking on the link resulted in a message of “no public tickets available for sale.”

Tickets were priced at $82.50 and $117.50 each for a standing-only show.

“Due to circumstances beyond the control of Cameo Entertainment, Inc., Billy Idol or Bret Michaels, we must announce the cancellation of the Rebel Rock Street Show on April 29, 2023,” according to the Facebook notice. “All ticket refunds are forthcoming.

“You email info@thecameotheater.com if you prefer a credit be applied to your account to use at another Cameo Theater event of your choosing,” according to the note.

The concert had been scheduled for the city parking lot near the train station and city courthouse — the same location where Mumford and Sons performed several years ago.

It was to be the first Cameo concert outside the theater’s walls since it reopened in 2021. The facility has hosted a regular array of well known country, rock, bluegrass and other genre’s of music in the 1925-era structure.