GRUNDY, Va. -- Israel O’Quinn has been named the Mountain Mission School's chief development officer.

O’Quinn, who represents the 44th House District in the Virginia House of Delegates, has served in the House since January 2012. He serves as Deputy Majority Leader and sits on Commerce & Energy, Privileges & Elections and Rules committees.

O’Quinn worked for nearly 17 years with Food City, prior to joining the staff at MMS. His work at Food City focused on strategic initiatives, regulatory issues and community relations. He also served as treasurer and as a board member of the Food City Charitable Foundation and previously worked in the Virginia Attorney General’s Office.

“We are excited to have Israel O'Quinn join our family here at Mountain Mission School,” said MMS President Chris Mitchell in a written statement. “We value his experience and look forward to assisting him in excelling in his new role.”

A graduate of Emory & Henry College, O’Quinn has also completed executive education certificates at Yale School of Management and Penn’s Wharton School.

“I look forward to getting the school in front of people,” O’Quinn said of MMS and his new role there as chief development officer. “There’s a great story to tell about this 102-year-old institution. There’s a good foundation there, but there is a lot of work still to be done and I am happy to have the opportunity to help develop the resources the school needs. I’ve known about Mountain Mission School for a long time, but to have the opportunity to pitch in and help it to continue to move forward in achieving its mission is certainly exciting.”

In addition to his role with MMS, O’Quinn serves as president of the United Company Foundation and the Jim and Fran McGlothlin Foundation. United and the McGlothlins have been long-time supporters of MMS.

O’Quinn and his wife, Emily Gentry O'Quinn, reside in Washington County, Va. She works as a corporate communications professional and is an avid supporter of community organizations at both the state and local levels.