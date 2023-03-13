Appalachian Power representatives are upgrading the transmission system in McDowell County, W.Va., and Buchanan County, Va., as part of the Sourwood-Hales Branch Transmission Line Rebuild Project.

The project team plans to host two open houses in April for the community to learn more about electric upgrades in their community and provide input, according to a written statement.

The project involves rebuilding about 11 miles of 138-kilovolt electric transmission line. The upgrades begin at the Sourwood Substation in Iaeger, W.Va., and end at the Hales Branch Substation in Grundy. This power line has experienced multiple outages since 2015. These improvements are necessary to ensure reliable electric service to customers and maintain safety of the power line and the area's power grid, according to the statement.

“The existing transmission line was built with wooden poles and is showing age-related wear,” said George Porter, Appalachian Power spokesperson. “It’s important to upgrade this equipment with modern steel poles and structures to meet current electric safety standards and improve reliable electric service in the area.”

The project team is seeking community input on route options at select areas along the power line route to rebuild the line. Though most of the line will be rebuilt in place, there are deviations where a new right-of-way will be needed.

The open house in Buchanan County is set for Wednesday, April 5, Twin Valley High School gymnasium, 14449 Dismal River Road, Pilgrim Knob, Va., 5 – 7:00 p.m.

The project team invites landowners and community members to attend an open house to learn more about the upgrades and provide input. There is no formal presentation, so attendees may come and go at any time during the two-hour events at the most convenient location.

Residents who are unable to attend the open house, please consider visiting the project website and virtual open house at AppalachianPower.com/Sourwood-HalesBranch.

Affected landowners can expect to receive a packet in the mail that includes additional project details and a comment card they can return with their feedback. The project team plans to use input from the community and additional field work to determine a power line route that reduces impact on the community and environment.

The project team is seeking local approval from Buchanan County and state approval from the West Virginia Public Service Commission (PSC) for the transmission line upgrades. Company representatives plan to file an application with the PSC requesting approval this fall. If the project receives approval, the company expects construction to begin summer 2025 and conclude by the end of 2027.