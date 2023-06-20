A year after U.S. fuel prices reached all-time record levels last June, motorists are finding prices considerably lower.

The national average was $3.57 per gallon of unleaded on Monday, compared to $5.01 per gallon just over a year ago, according to AAA. Monday’s average price for diesel was $3.87, or a $1.94 less than the record $5.81 set last June 19.

The top price for regular unleaded reached $4.86 per gallon last year in Virginia, with diesel even higher at $5.83 — surpassing the U.S. average. The Tennessee records were set at $4.64 for unleaded and $5.64 for diesel, also in mid-June, but remained well below the national average record of $5.01 for unleaded.

“This time last year gas prices were above or nearing $5.00/per gallon in parts of Virginia, causing motorists to adjust driving and spending habits,” said Morgan Dean, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic, in a written statement.

“Today gas prices are more than $1.50 per gallon less than this time last year, fueling the return of the great American road trip and what is likely to be the busiest summer travel season we’ve seen in years,” Dean said. “If Memorial Day weekend was any indication, significantly lower gas prices are driving travel plans as the summer travel season kicks into high gear.”

In Virginia on Monday the statewide average was $3.34, while the average diesel price was $3.73, according to AAA.

For the border area of the city of Bristol, Virginia, Scott and Washington counties, the average price was $3.23 for unleaded regular and $3.73 for diesel.

Across both Bristols on Monday, prices ranged from a low $2.96 to a high of $3.29 per gallon of unleaded, with the average around $3.10, according to GasBuddy.com.

The range for diesel was $1.50, from a low of $3.39 to a high of $4.89 in the Twin City, for an average of $3.69, according to GasBuddy.com.

AAA reported across Tennessee the average price for unleaded was $3.15 on Monday, with diesel at $3.59.

The averages were shown as $3.07 in Bristol/Kingsport and $3.12 in Johnson City for unleaded. Regionally, diesel prices were about $3.59 in Bristol/Kingsport and $3.61 in Johnson City, AAA reported.

Recession fears due to high inflation, somewhat curbed by ten straight interest rate hikes, have pushed crude oil prices lower. When the price of crude oil drops gas prices typically follow, as more than half of a gallon of gasoline is made up of crude oil, according to AAA.

Crude prices lingered in the low to mid-$70 range on world markets on Monday.

Crude oil prices have dropped 40% since last June when it was trading at about $120 per barrel. With the arrival of the summer travel season, and many Americans getting in a Great American Road Trip, the U.S. has seen some increased demand at the pumps since Memorial Day. Pump prices have been relatively stable recently as lower oil prices have mostly offset any big increases.

There are other factors that could push gas prices higher this summer — a hurricane that shuts down major U.S. refineries and/or and increased demand for gasoline and other energy sources, according to AAA.