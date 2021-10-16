One person dead, another arrested in shooting at Johnson City bar

Support Local Journalism
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of another man at a Johnson City pub.
Jonathan Samuel Love Hall Murphy was arrested Friday after authorities were called to 110 Tipton St. in downtown on the report of a disturbance with shots being fired. Officers said they found a man, who has not yet been identified, lying within the business, dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said they learned there was a disagreement between the two men before Murphy fled the scene.
Murphy is being held on $250,000 bail at the Washington County Detention Center. Police asked anyone with information to call 423-434-6166.
