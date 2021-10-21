 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One killed in Russell County crash
0 comments

One killed in Russell County crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BHC logo square

HONAKER, Va. — One person died Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash on state Route 80 in Russell County, the Virginia State Police said.

A 2018 Mazda MZ6, driven by Emily R. Holly, 25, of Honaker, was traveling east when it crossed the center line and struck a westbound 2007 Ford Ranger, driven by Ernie S. Penley, 65, of Honaker. The Ford then ran off the right side of the road, struck a fence and overturned, the VSP said in a news release.

Penley was ejected from his vehicle and died from his injuries, the agency said. Holly was taken to Russell County Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Returning Syrian refugees at risk of abuse from government

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Returning Syrian refugees at risk of abuse from government

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Returning Syrian refugees at risk of abuse from government

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Abingdon hires new director of community development
Local News

Abingdon hires new director of community development

Mayana Rice fell in love with the friendly faces of Abingdon, Virginia. So she signed up for the job of the director of community development for the town  this fall, replacing Jason Boswell, who resigned earlier this year to take a similar position in Washington County, Virginia.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts