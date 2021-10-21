One killed in Russell County crash

HONAKER, Va. — One person died Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash on state Route 80 in Russell County, the Virginia State Police said.
A 2018 Mazda MZ6, driven by Emily R. Holly, 25, of Honaker, was traveling east when it crossed the center line and struck a westbound 2007 Ford Ranger, driven by Ernie S. Penley, 65, of Honaker. The Ford then ran off the right side of the road, struck a fence and overturned, the VSP said in a news release.
Penley was ejected from his vehicle and died from his injuries, the agency said. Holly was taken to Russell County Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.