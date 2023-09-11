A Hurley woman died as the result of a single-vehicle accident last week in Buchanan County.

Virginia State Police is investigating the crash which occurred Sept. 8, at 7:40 p.m. on Route 643, approximately 1.4 miles north of Route 652.

A 2004 Ford Ranger was traveling north on Route 643. As the truck came into a curve, it ran off the left side of the road, went over an embankment and partially overturned into a creek.

The driver, Tiffany B. Estep, 35, of Hurley, Va., was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was transported to Buchanan General Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries later that same day.

A 16-year-old female passenger was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. She was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.