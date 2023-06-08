One man has died following a two-vehicle crash last Sunday at Washington County, Va.

Motorcyclist Ryan L. Conklin, 24, of Kingsport, Tenn., was transported to Johnston Memorial Hospital, where he died later that same day. Conklin was wearing a helmet, according to a written statement from the Virginia State Police.

The agency is investigating the two-vehicle crash which crash occurred June 4 at 5:50 p.m. at the intersection of Route 91 and Route 773.

Conklin’s 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on Route 91. As the motorcycle came into a curve, its operator lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle and into the northbound travel lane. The motorcyclist struck a 2018 Kia Sorento that was stopped and waiting to make a left turn.

The driver of the Kia, a 31-year-old Meadowview, Va. man, was not injured in the crash.

No charges were placed.