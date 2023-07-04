BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon near Blountville.

Jason Russell Worsfold, 46, of Blountville, was killed in the crash that occurred on state Route 394 near the intersection with Neal Drive, not far from Interstate 81.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that Worsfold was traveling west on 394 when he lost control of his 2020 Dodge Ram pickup, overcorrected and drove into the eastbound lane, where he struck a Mack dump truck.

Worsfold was killed. He was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.