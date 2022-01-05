Omicron pushing region's increase in cases; hospitalizations up

“Once omicron got here and took over as what is spreading in the region, the number of new cases and the positivity rate are both increasing significantly,” Swift said. “Yesterday [Tuesday] was our highest day ever for new positive cases tested by Ballad Health — 402 — so the numbers are going to increase for the next week or so.”

Ballad Health System saw its number of COVID-positive inpatients rise for the third consecutive week and for seven of the past eight weeks. On Wednesday, Ballad was treating 280 inpatients, including 75 in intensive care units with 61 of them on ventilators. More than 100 people from this region have died of COVID over the past seven days.

One year ago today, the system was in the midst of its initial deadly surge. There were 357 inpatients, including 65 in ICUs, 36 on ventilators and the regional positivity rate was 32.2%. There were 106 deaths that week.

Ballad is treating an average of 278 inpatients daily this week, up about 10% from an average of 253 daily last week and up 35% from one month ago. The number of inpatients is likely to rise, but not at the rate of the delta cases, she said.