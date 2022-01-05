Omicron pushing region's increase in cases; hospitalizations up

Fueled by the omicron variant, new cases of COVID-19 jetted upward in recent days while hospitalizations continue climbing.
Ten Northeast Tennessee counties reported over 3,300 newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19 during the past seven days — a 91% increase over last week and 93% higher than its December average of 1,713 cases per week, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
The largest increase was in Sullivan County, which reported over 930 new COVID cases in the past week compared to an average of 482 new cases weekly during December.
Sullivan has nearly 1,400 active cases this week while Washington County, Tennessee, has 1,123, which combined account for nearly half of all the 5,200 active cases across Northeast Tennessee.
New cases climbed 51% across 10 counties and two cities of Southwest Virginia — with 1,437 this week compared to that area’s December weekly average of 761, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Washington County in Virginia, which averaged about 202 new cases per week during December, reported 263 new cases over the past week. Case counts are also up sharply in Scott, Tazewell, Wise and Wythe counties.
Combined with the region’s seven-day testing positivity jumping from 16% to 25.9% in a week, the numbers reflect the highly transmissible nature of this latest variant, according to Jamie Swift, Ballad Health’s chief infection prevention officer.
“Once omicron got here and took over as what is spreading in the region, the number of new cases and the positivity rate are both increasing significantly,” Swift said. “Yesterday [Tuesday] was our highest day ever for new positive cases tested by Ballad Health — 402 — so the numbers are going to increase for the next week or so.”
Ballad Health System saw its number of COVID-positive inpatients rise for the third consecutive week and for seven of the past eight weeks. On Wednesday, Ballad was treating 280 inpatients, including 75 in intensive care units with 61 of them on ventilators. More than 100 people from this region have died of COVID over the past seven days.
One year ago today, the system was in the midst of its initial deadly surge. There were 357 inpatients, including 65 in ICUs, 36 on ventilators and the regional positivity rate was 32.2%. There were 106 deaths that week.
Ballad is treating an average of 278 inpatients daily this week, up about 10% from an average of 253 daily last week and up 35% from one month ago. The number of inpatients is likely to rise, but not at the rate of the delta cases, she said.
“It’s really hard to forecast right now because we’re in that transition from delta to omicron. All of our previous projections have been based on how delta acted, and we know omicron acts different. We should know more in a week or so. For the next week, we hope we stay pretty steady or maybe go just above 300,” Swift said. “With this many people infected, we know some will end up in the hospital.”
This variant tends to have milder symptoms, but that doesn’t mean everyone will have a mild case, especially given the low vaccination rate in the region, where more than half the population isn’t vaccinated against COVID.
“January is going to be a very rough month. A lot of people are going to be infected with COVID. The hope is that it will quickly come down as well,” Swift said. “We’re hopeful the hospitalization rate won’t be the same as it was with delta.”
Many people may mistake omicron for a cold, she said.
“Right now, if you have any symptoms of illness, I’m going to urge you to get tested for COVID,” Swift said. “Omicron seems to be presenting more like cold symptoms — runny nose, don’t feel good, body aches, sometimes a cough. What we’re not seeing with omicron is loss of taste and smell; fever may or may not be present. If people are looking for those classic loss of taste and smell symptoms, that’s not happening with omicron.”
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC