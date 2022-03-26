 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Officials warn of fire danger this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Wildfire

Despite what news coverage may lead you to believe, the Congressional Research Service reports that more wildfires occur in the eastern half of the country than in the western half. That being said, fires on the West Coast are larger and burn for longer, making them both more dangerous and more damaging. Regardless of what state you call home, having a wildfire emergency plan in place is a good idea. Sign up for local warnings, know your evacuation zone, and have essential items—including masks to protect you from smoke inhalation ready to go during peak wildfire season, which is typically late May to early October. Prepare your property for potential burn. Use fire-resistant materials when building, ensure you have an outdoor water source with a working hose to put out small flames, and create a fire-resistant zone free of leaves and debris 30-feet or more from your home.

 Peter Galleghan // Shutterstock

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Strong winds and low humidity will increase the fire danger across the region through the weekend, officials said Friday.

The National Weather Service office in Morristown, Tennessee, issued an alert stating that there is an increased fire danger Saturday afternoon and evening in Northeast Tennessee.

Westerly winds of 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts of 30 miles per hour, combined with relative humidity levels will result in increased fire danger, the alert states.

The Tennessee Division of Forestry is not currently issuing burn permits in the region due to the danger, according to the Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

As Russia bans Facebook and Instagram, what alternatives will Russian social media users turn to?

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts