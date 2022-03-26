Officials warn of fire danger this weekend

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Strong winds and low humidity will increase the fire danger across the region through the weekend, officials said Friday.

The National Weather Service office in Morristown, Tennessee, issued an alert stating that there is an increased fire danger Saturday afternoon and evening in Northeast Tennessee.

Westerly winds of 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts of 30 miles per hour, combined with relative humidity levels will result in increased fire danger, the alert states.

The Tennessee Division of Forestry is not currently issuing burn permits in the region due to the danger, according to the Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department.