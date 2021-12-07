Officials seek public input on future of Steele Creek Park

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Bristol, Tennessee officials are inviting local residents to participate in the future development of Steele Creek Park.
Public input sessions are being held tonight and Thursday at Slater Community Center. Both sessions start at 6 p.m.
Attendees will have the opportunity to share their ideas for the future of the park with consultants Evan Eleff of The Sports Facilities Companies and Marc Bond of Lose Design. Over the past few months, they have looked at several proposals for the park, including setting up campgrounds, building a swimming pool, adding a miniature golf course and even installing a zip line.
Terry Napier, the city’s director of parks and recreation, said he sees the study as part of a comeback for the park and hopes that these public sessions will help give the consultants an idea of what the community wants the space to become.
“ What do we come back with, recreational, or (do) we come back with ecotourism or do we come back with education?” Napier said. “We look at trends and what’s going on nationwide, but it’s important that we get the public’s perspective. … The more input we get, the better the end product.”
The public sessions are the final part of the Steele Creek Park Recreation Amenities Feasibility and Prioritization Study, through which consultants will propose a strategy to revitalize the park. Input from the public during these two sessions, as well as national and local data collected from an online survey conducted last year and various conversations they have had with investors will be included in the final report, which will be presented at City Council’s next work session.
The last time the city conducted a similar in-depth plan to guide the park’s development was in 1997, when Steele Creek Park Nature Center was built.
For additional information, contact Napier at tnapier@bristoltn.org or (423)764-4023.
