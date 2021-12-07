Officials seek public input on future of Steele Creek Park

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Bristol, Tennessee officials are inviting local residents to participate in the future development of Steele Creek Park.

Public input sessions are being held tonight and Thursday at Slater Community Center. Both sessions start at 6 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to share their ideas for the future of the park with consultants Evan Eleff of The Sports Facilities Companies and Marc Bond of Lose Design. Over the past few months, they have looked at several proposals for the park, including setting up campgrounds, building a swimming pool, adding a miniature golf course and even installing a zip line.

Terry Napier, the city’s director of parks and recreation, said he sees the study as part of a comeback for the park and hopes that these public sessions will help give the consultants an idea of what the community wants the space to become.