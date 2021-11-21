 Skip to main content
Officials: Inmate killed in apparent attack in cell at Wallens Ridge
Officials: Inmate killed in apparent attack in cell at Wallens Ridge

  • Updated
BIG STONE GAP, Va. — An inmate at Wallens Ridge State Prison has died following an attack, the Virginia Department of Corrections said Saturday.

A 47-year-old man was pronounced dead at 12:35 p.m. at Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap. State officials said the victim was serving multiple life sentences for sexual offenses, including rape. The apparent assailant is serving a life sentence for murder, the state said.

The state is investigating the death as a homicide.

